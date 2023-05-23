Agilent Wins SEAL Award for Innovative Products that Help Customers Achieve Their Sustainability Goals

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today received a SEAL Business Sustainability Award for producing products and technology that are helping analytical and clinical labs reduce their carbon footprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005918/en/

“Agilent is extremely pleased to receive this recognition,” said Neil Rees, head of Agilent’s ESG programs. “We are committed to helping our customers meet their sustainability goals and successfully transition to a low carbon future. Our innovative suite of sustainable lab products and technologies allow our customers to reduce their labs’ environmental impact while also improving their workflow and overall efficiency.”

The SEAL+Awards honor the most sustainable companies in the world. Agilent was recognized for advancing sustainability with four innovative solutions for customers:

  • Instrument refurbishing and recycling. Agilent’s Certified+Pre-Owned+Instruments+Program extends the life of pre-owned lab instruments by refurbishing them to the standard of a new instrument, giving them another life and keeping them out of landfills. In fiscal year 2022, Agilent refurbished 4,308 instruments. The program is the most comprehensive in the sector.
  • Verified sustainability labels for lab instruments. Agilent leads the industry in product labeling that indicates the environmental footprint of select Agilent instruments, from manufacturing and energy use to packaging and disposal. The labels are independently audited and verified by My+Green+Lab, an environmental nonprofit organization.
  • Lab instruments engineered for sustainability. Agilent’s R&D team has engineered many instruments to use less energy and produce less waste. For example, Agilent’s Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS offers radically reduced electrical consumption, and the Intuvo 9000 Gas Chromatograph requires less than half the electrical power of a conventional gas chromatography.
  • Digital lab software that reduces lab energy use. Agilent’s digital service capabilities, such as CrossLab+Connect, improve instrument utilization across the entire enterprise. Agilent’s expert guidance helps lab customers make data-driven decisions to optimize operations and reduce energy consumption. Customers using these solutions have reported a reduction in lab energy consumption by up to 50 percent.

The award also recognizes the impact of Agilent’s leadership in helping the broader analytical and clinical lab technology sector move toward a more sustainable way of operating. Laboratories are resource-intensive spaces, using 10 times more energy and four times more water than typical office spaces. Over 265,000 labs globally use Agilent products, so the potential for reducing emissions in labs across the world is significant. The initiative also advances Agilent’s commitment to achieving net-zero+emissions+by+2050.

This award follows several other awards Agilent has received for ESG programs, including from Barron%26rsquo%3Bs, Just+Capital, Newsweek, the Business+Intelligence+Group, and the Environment+%2B+Energy+Leader.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230516005918r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005918/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.