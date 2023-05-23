Juniper Networks Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

2 hours ago
Juniper+Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that effectively immediately, Jean English has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. English will lead an award-winning global marketing organization that is highly data-driven, results-oriented, ROI-focused and plays a strategic role in Juniper’s growth.

Juniper has experienced unprecedented growth across all business verticals in recent years as customers increasingly look to cloud-delivered, AI-driven and secure solutions to power their strategic evolution toward delivering better digital experiences. Ms. English joins Juniper with a strong track record of successfully building holistic data-driven marketing strategies to scale enterprise growth and transform AI and cloud companies as they aim to enter new market segments and reinvent their brands.

“I am excited and honored to join Juniper Networks and the leadership team at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth. Juniper is reinventing networking with their game-changing AI technology that simplifies networks and delivers seamless end-user experiences. I look forward to applying my expertise in cloud, security and infrastructure to scale growth and help customers deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.”

- Jean English, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Juniper Networks

English brings more than 20 years of marketing leadership in the technology sector. Prior to Juniper, Ms. English served as SVP and CMO of NetApp, CMO at Palo Alto Networks, Global Vice President of Marketing for IBM Cloud and, most recently, CMO at Armis Security. Ms. English has also held international leadership roles, including CMO of IBM Asia Pacific located in Singapore.

“Jean is an exceptional marketing leader with a proven track record of delivering business results. She is a great addition to our team and will help further strengthen our position as the clear leader in experience-first networking and help scale Juniper’s next chapter of growth.”

- Manoj Leelanivas, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

