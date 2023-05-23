D&I Weekly News Round Up: Toxic Workplace Culture, Generation and More

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Ericsson:

Originally published by Ericsson

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round Up. Today we are talking about toxic workplace culture, the latest on Spotify's diversity fund, workplace anxiety during layoffs, and a new campaign for elderly in need.

Culture

According to research, women are 41% more likely to experience toxic culture than men. Interesting MIT Sloan article about toxic workplace culture and the impact on women (and their retention) - worth reading!

Workplace anxiety

According to new research, workplace anxiety is increasing - and this anxiety impacts remote employees more than people working hybrid or full-time in the office, especially during layoffs. Interesting article offering strategies for managers of remote employees to reduce anxiety, and help them feel more connected. Read more here.

Generation

Age UK is a UK-based charity supporting elderly people with challenges they might face, including mental health issues, or monetary problems. This new campaign was just launched to raise awareness among the public, and to offer help.

Diversity

In February 2022, Spotify established a $100 million fund to promote diversity in music and podcasts, following a scandal involving a podcaster. A new report revealed that, so far, Spotify has spent less than 10% of the fund, due to "suffering from shifting priorities". Read more here.

87d317cb-577b-45e1-a502-7b3c6014471d.jpg


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ericsson



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755360/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Toxic-Workplace-Culture-Generation-and-More

img.ashx?id=755360

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.