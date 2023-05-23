Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Cindy Perettie will join the company as Executive Vice President of Kite, a Gilead Company, overseeing the cell therapy business, and will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team, effective May 30.

Ms. Perettie brings with her extensive experience in oncology and a commitment to improving patient care. Most recently, she was Head of Roche’s Molecular Lab Solutions where she oversaw the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and Sequencing Business. Prior to that, she was Chief Executive Officer at Foundation Medicine. Before joining Foundation Medicine, Ms. Perettie was Head of Global Oncology Strategy at Roche’s Oncology Unit, where she led one of the largest global oncology portfolios in the industry. In 2012, Ms. Perettie joined Sarah Cannon Research Institute as President of Global Development Innovations where she gained invaluable insights into the day-to-day care of people living with cancer. She started her career at Johns Hopkins University as a senior research associate.

“Cindy has more than 20 years’ experience in scientific and commercial leadership in oncology and has dedicated her career to improving the care of cancer,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead. “With her extensive experience, her passion for patients and her outstanding leadership skills, Cindy is the right leader to build on our global leadership in cell therapy so that more eligible patients can benefit from this potentially curative treatment.”

“I am looking forward to working with the team as we realize the full potential of what cell therapy can offer to patients,” said Ms. Perettie. “As the established global leader in cell therapy, Kite has made tremendous strides in developing and delivering two treatments across five indications. The cell therapy business continues to play an important role in Gilead’s ambition to become a top oncology company. I believe with the continued focus and commitment of the Kite team we will be able to reach many more cancer patients around the world.”

