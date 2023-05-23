Carriage Services Announces Strategic National Partnership to Grow Pre-Arranged Funeral Sales and Deliver Unparalleled Service

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (: CSV) today announced a landmark national agreement with National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), which has provided insurance solutions for over 100 years, and Precoa, the premier pre-arranged funeral sales and marketer in the death care industry. This strategic partnership will deliver exceptional pre-arranged funeral services and offerings across the Carriage Services platform, empowering families with unparalleled peace of mind and an elevated customer experience.

"We are excited to announce this transformative national agreement and partnership between NGL, Precoa and Carriage Services," said Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Carriage Services. "By combining the expertise and heritage of NGL, the innovative and industry-leading preneed solutions of Precoa and the customer-centric approach of Carriage Services, we are elevating our pre-arranged funeral offering across all Carriage locations and ensuring families receive personalized support and peace of mind as they plan for their end-of-life celebration. In addition, this transformative partnership will enable Carriage to reach new audiences, forge deeper customer relationships and to grow market share, ultimately creating value for our shareholders.”

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 173 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

Certain statements made herein or elsewhere by, or on behalf of, the Company that are not historical facts are intended to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and contains certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made herein, other than statements of historical information, should be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any projections of equity performance, market share growth, or financial and operational performance; any statements of the plans, timing, and objectives of management regarding the announcement of our pre-arranged funeral sales and insurance partnership, including, for example, the anticipated results, expectations, and demand for such services and offerings; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. These statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable as and when made; however, many important factors, as discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, could cause the Company's actual results in the future to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in any other documents or oral presentations made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC, are available at www.carriageservices.com.

For more information, please email [email protected].

ti?nf=ODg0MDk0OCM1NTk5NjkzIzIwODQ4MDg=
Carriage-Services-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.