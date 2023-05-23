HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (: CSV) today announced a landmark national agreement with National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), which has provided insurance solutions for over 100 years, and Precoa, the premier pre-arranged funeral sales and marketer in the death care industry. This strategic partnership will deliver exceptional pre-arranged funeral services and offerings across the Carriage Services platform, empowering families with unparalleled peace of mind and an elevated customer experience.



"We are excited to announce this transformative national agreement and partnership between NGL, Precoa and Carriage Services," said Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Carriage Services. "By combining the expertise and heritage of NGL, the innovative and industry-leading preneed solutions of Precoa and the customer-centric approach of Carriage Services, we are elevating our pre-arranged funeral offering across all Carriage locations and ensuring families receive personalized support and peace of mind as they plan for their end-of-life celebration. In addition, this transformative partnership will enable Carriage to reach new audiences, forge deeper customer relationships and to grow market share, ultimately creating value for our shareholders.”

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 173 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please email [email protected].