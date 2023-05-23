HOUSTON and LONDON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes ( BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.19 per share of Class A common stock payable on June 9, 2023, to holders of record on May 30, 2023.



Baker Hughes ( BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

