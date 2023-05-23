TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED APRIL 1, 2023

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cranford, New Jersey, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQX Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 today.

Tofutti Brands reported net sales for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 decreased by $973,000, or 28%, to $2,490,000, from net sales of $3,463,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased to $2,100,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 from $2,916,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022 due to the timing of cheese promotions this year. Sales of our frozen dessert products decreased to $390,000 in the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 from $547,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022. We anticipate an increase in sales dollars over the balance of the current fiscal year as our promotions and price increases take full effect.

Our gross profit decreased to $606,000 in the period ended April 1, 2023 from $857,000 in the period ended April 2, 2022, reflecting the decrease in sales. Our gross profit percentage was 24% for the period ending April 1, 2023 compared to 25% for the period ending April 2, 2022.

We had a net loss of $102,000, or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted), for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023, compared to net income of $205,000, or $0.04 (basic and diluted) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022.

As of April 1, 2023, we had approximately $418,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $3,554,000 compared with approximately $1,072,000 in cash and working capital of $3,625,000 at December 31, 2022. The decrease in cash during the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in payables.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of the Company stated, “We are pleased with our strong cash and working capital position at April 1, 2023. We believe that the production difficulties that impacted our revenues in 2022 have been resolved and that we are poised to achieve improved revenues and profitability,” concluded Mr. Kass.

About Tofutti Brands Inc.

Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than fifteen (15) countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty bars. Tofutti also sells a prepared food entrée, Mintz’s Blintzes®, made with Tofutti’s milk-free cheeses such as Better Than Cream Cheese® and Sour Supreme®. For more information, visit www.tofutti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:Steve Kass
Chief Executive/Financial Officer
(908) 272-2400
(908) 272-9492 (Fax)


TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share figures)

Thirteen weeksThirteen weeks
endedended
April 1, 2023April 2, 2022
Net sales$2,490$3,463
Cost of sales1,8842,606
Gross profit606857
Operating expenses:
Selling and warehouse271264
Marketing95156
Research and development2840
General and administrative302337
Total operating expenses696797
Income from operations(90)60
SBA loan forgiveness-165
Income before interest expense and income taxes(90)225
Interest expense1-
(Loss) income before income tax(91)225
Provision for income tax expense1120
Net (loss) income$(102)$205
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic5,1545,154
Diluted5,1545,154
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic$(0.02)$0.04
Diluted$(0.02)$0.04


TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share figures)

April 1, 2023December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash$418$1,072
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and sales promotions was $495 for both periods respectively9401,305
Inventories2,5872,463
Prepaid expenses and other current assets6680
Total current assets4,0114,920
Operating lease right-of-use assets140158
Financing lease right-of-use assets4953
Deferred tax assets357367
Other assets1919
Total assets$4,576$5,517
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Income taxes payable$41$41
Accounts payable65684
Accrued expenses336555
Financing lease liabilities, current1515
Total current liabilities4571,295
Financing lease liabilities, long-term3639
Operating lease liabilities6785
Total liabilities5601,419
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstanding--
Common stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 5,153,706 shares5252
Additional paid in capital283263
Retained earnings3,6813,783
Total stockholders’ equity4,0164,098
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,576$5,517
ti?nf=ODg0MDkzOSM1NTk5NzMxIzUwMDA0ODM0MQ==
TOFUTTI-BRANDS-INC.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.