PulteGroup Names Industry Veteran Matthew Koart as Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that experienced industry veteran Matthew Koart has been named as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Koart replaces John Chadwick who retired effective April 21, 2023. Koart will join the company on May 18, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005820/en/

Matthew_Koart.jpg

Matthew Koart. (Photo: Business Wire)

“With almost 30 years of residential real estate experience, Matt will be an outstanding addition to PulteGroup’s leadership team,” said PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall. “He has extensive expertise in both new home construction and land acquisition, entitlement and development, having run his own land company for the past decade after having served as CEO of Shapell Industries, a multi-billion dollar home builder and diversified real estate company.”

“Matt is an exceptional leader who will further develop our high-performing homebuilding operations and play an integral role in maintaining our culture of doing the right thing, caring for our customers, focusing on quality, and being a company people are proud to work for,” added Marshall.

Since 2011, Koart has been President of Koart Residential, Inc., a company he founded that was engaged in all facets of residential real estate acquisition, entitlement, development and construction, including supplying entitled and developed lots to the production homebuilding industry. Prior to founding his own company, Koart was CEO of Shapell Industries, a California-based diversified real estate company involved in both residential and commercial construction. From 1996 to 2008, Koart spent 12 years with PulteGroup, advancing through a series of leadership roles serving as a division, region and area president. He earned both a BS and Juris Doctor from the University of Southern California.

I am thrilled to rejoin the exceptional team at PulteGroup and look forward to working with Ryan and the homebuilding team to advance the company’s strategic priorities of expanding operations, assembling a more efficient land pipeline and delivering high returns over the housing cycle,” said Koart. “This is a company and team I admire and I look forward to getting to work.”

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: %40PulteGroupNews.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230516005820r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005820/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.