Universal Technical Institute to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

PHOENIX, May 16, 2023

PHOENIX, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, is scheduled to participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, which is being held from May 24-25 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

The Company's CEO, Jerome Grant, and CFO, Troy Anderson, will be participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 24th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one investor meetings held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with UTI management, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative or the Company's investor relations team at [email protected].

The Company's most recent investor presentation can be found here.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

