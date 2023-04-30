MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call

43 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, MongoDB will host a conference call on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at http://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB
MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 40,800 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 365 million times and there have been more than 1.8 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
[email protected]

Media Relations
MongoDB
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY01928&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-announces-date-of-first-quarter-fiscal-2024-earnings-call-301826478.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

