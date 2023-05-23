Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI, Financial), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, will participate at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com%2Finvestors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

