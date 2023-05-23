Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theater companies, now offers specialty Cinemark and movie merchandise for fans across the U.S. through its online store, Cinemark+Shop, managed by Only in Theatres LLC. The introduction of the merchandise store is the latest example of Cinemark’s continued commitment to customer-centric enhancements, building on the exhibitor’s long-standing history of sustained strategic investments to deliver what guests want from their moviegoing experience. This evolution comes to life in theaters through multiple facets, including the transition to laser projectors, conversion to Luxury Loungers, expansion of Cinemark XD, addition of more D-BOX seats, upscale concession offerings, and the phased rollout of the company’s brand refresh, happening now in theaters across its footprint.

“Our moviegoers play a big part in furthering the Cinemark experience – by paying close attention to what they appreciate most about our offering, we can ensure we are prioritizing enhancements to create something truly cinematic across all touchpoints,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “The Cinemark Shop joins a long list of examples of our sustained strategic investments in our theaters and the entire customer journey. There is truly no place more cinematic than Cinemark.”

Cinemark Shop, managed by Only in Theatres LLC, is the one-stop online shop for all the gear that movie lovers need to be their most cinematic selves. Silver screen shoppers can purchase everything from franchise-favorite items like movie-specific swag to Cinemark-branded merchandise, all conveniently available in one place, shopcinemark.com. With shipping across the U.S., fans will no longer have to be in the vicinity of a Cinemark theater to obtain must-have exclusives, and the online shop negates the need for location-based inventory optimization. Moviegoers recently showcased their appetite for a digital shop when Cinemark gave them the chance to secure exclusive Scream VI popcorn tubs and cups online after they flew off theater shelves scary fast. The official shop opens as more must-have swag from this summer’s must-see films hit the digital shelves. Moviegoers who prefer to purchase merchandise IRL can still do so in Cinemark theaters alongside everyone’s favorite moviegoing snacks.

Of course, advance mobile ordering gives moviegoers the best of both worlds – the opportunity to order movie treats online and have them ready to pick up at their Cinemark theater upon arrival. For concessions cravings that extend past the end credits, Cinemark also has delivery partnership with Uber Eats and Grubhub in select markets.

In addition to the expanded merchandising opportunities, Cinemark will continue the phased in-theater rollout of its brand refresh throughout the remainder of the year, with an emphasis on making each visit to a Cinemark an all-encompassing, engaging experience. As each theater implements these updates, guests will notice eye-catching new interior finishes, merchandising flow, employee uniforms, concessions vessels, signage and more. All of this comes together with the company’s superior sight and sound technology that immerses the audience and transports them into the on-screen action.

Cinemark continues to solidify itself as the ultimate entertainment destination by providing industry-leading technology and amenities that complement the engaging new branding. In response to consumer enthusiasm for the most premium immersive, cinematic experience, Cinemark continues to strategically invest in its theaters by converting all locations to laser projectors through a 10-year partnership with Cinionic; increasing Cinemark XD auditorium count; converting seats to fan-favorite Luxury Lounger recliners; increasing its D-BOX motion seat count and much more.

Movie theaters are the place to be this summer as highly anticipated films are released in the immersive, cinematic environment with larger-than-life screens, booming surround sound and vibrant pictures. Fans can experience great films in theaters this summer such as Fast X, The Little Mermaid, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental, The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Barbie and so much more.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theater companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 517 theaters with 5,835 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Fir.cinemark.com.

