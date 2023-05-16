PBF Energy to Participate in the Wells Fargo Energy Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 16, 2023

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (

NYSE:PBF, Financial) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Wells Fargo Energy Conference on May 23, 2023.

Any company presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (

NYSE:PBF, Financial) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.

