KBR Awarded Prestigious Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence in Small Business Utilization, Advocacy

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 16, 2023

HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is proud to announce the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) awarded KBR's Science and Space division the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence in research and development.

KBR_Registered_Logo.jpg

This prestigious award recognizes large prime contractors that have excelled in their utilization of small businesses as suppliers and subcontractors. The award highlights excellence in how a company manages its small business program, small business utilization, and execution of small business reporting requirements. The SBA Dwight D. Eisenhower Award can only be won once every three years.

KBR's Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Barbara Wade, and Small Business Liaison Officer for Science and Space, Gracie Orr, accepted the award on behalf of KBR at the ceremony during National Small Business Week in Washington, D.C. on April 30.

"This award is earned through the hard work, dedication, and diligence of our small business teams," said Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions U.S. "KBR regularly solicits SBA services to help identify, engage, and use small business subcontractors to optimize performance. We are proud of this honor and look forward to continuing our partnership with small businesses in the years to come."

KBR promotes a robust culture that is committed to the success of our small business program, the small business community, and historically underutilized businesses. KBR frequently seeks out qualified small business teammates for government and commercial contracts who have the technical skill sets, niche expertise, and ability to perform high-technology work.

In 2022, KBR was twice awarded NASA's Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year and won additional awards on behalf of our small business support throughout the past few years. These meaningful honors recognize KBR as the best large business prime contractor and mentor-protégé agreements in support of NASA and other federal agencies' missions.

KBR's recognitions from the past three years include:

  • 2022 NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award
  • 2022 NASA Ames Research Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award
  • 2021 Champion of Veteran Enterprise-National Veteran Small Business Coalition Award
  • 2020 NASA Johnson Space Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award
  • 2019 & 2020 NASA Agency Level Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award
  • 2019 & 2020 NASA Johnson Space Center Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 32,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

favicon.png?sn=DA02079&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-awarded-prestigious-dwight-d-eisenhower-award-for-excellence-in-small-business-utilization-advocacy-301826417.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA02079&Transmission_Id=202305161630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA02079&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.