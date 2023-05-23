Allego N.V. files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022

60 minutes ago
Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG) announces that on May 16, 2023, it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F that included audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F is available online at the Company’s website at www.allego.eu and also online at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders have the ability to receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, through an email request sent to [email protected].

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprising approximately 34,000 public and private charging ports operational throughout the pan-European market – and proliferating. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives our customers and us a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

