GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP) (“GreenFirst”) is providing the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting which was held virtually today. A total of 145,026,432 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting representing 81.67% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 6, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

MOTIONS VOTES FOR PERCENTAGE FOR Paul Rivett 136,614,794 99.82% Rick Doman 133,301,477 97.40% Barbara Anie 133,253,165 97.37% William G. Harvey 133,341,460 97.43% Candice Bergen 132,525,648 96.83% Michael Mitchell 107,926,711 78.86% Marty Proctor 114,578,350 83.72% Larry G. Swets Jr. 121,834,679 89.02% W. Sean Willy 133,334,352 97.43%

At the Annual General and Special Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the setting of the number of directors at nine; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; (iii) to approve a special resolution authorizing a reduction in the Company’s stated capital in respect of its common shares, and (iv) to ratify the adoption of the Company’s Amended & Restated Shareholder Plan. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR.

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst Forest Products is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. The Company owns four sawmills located in rich wood baskets proudly operating over 6.1 million hectares of FSC® certified public Ontario forestlands (FSC®-C167905). The Company believes that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products.

For more information, please visit: www.greenfirst.ca or contact Investor Relations (416) 775 2821

