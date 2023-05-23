Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, today was honored as one of Commercial Observer’s Power 100.

The list, published annually, recognizes the most impactful figures in the commercial real estate industry and highlights the companies and figures adapting and innovating in the rapidly evolving CRE space. Power 100 winners include founders, executives, visionaries and change-makers who are committed to propelling the CRE industry forward. Winners were selected for their ability to recognize where CRE trends are heading, synthesize available data, and prepare for headwinds that are shaping the industry.

Florance’s entry on the list nods to CoStar Group’s planned international growth, as well as the success the company has seen since bringing staff back into the office and focusing on in-person collaboration. This inclusion comes on the heels of continued growth for the company. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group has grown to over 5,600 employees in 14 countries. Florance has overseen CoStar Group’s continued growth, including positive financial results quarter-over-quarter in 2022 and 2023, despite a turbulent year for the CRE industry.

“Commercial Observer has long been a prominent voice in the commercial real estate industry, and it is a great honor to be named to the Power 100,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “This award is a reflection of CoStar Group’s continued commitment to provide innovative products and services for discovering properties, insights and connections that enhance and support our clients’ business goals.”

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France’s leading commercial real estate news service. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com%2C as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516006007/en/

