Following the tremendous success of Amalfi by Bobby Flay, the award-winning chef will introduce a new French concept at Caesars Palace. Brasserie B by Bobby Flay will offer delicious and distinct French-inspired dishes for brunch, lunch and dinner and is slated to open in late 2023.

The menu will be an intersection of French cuisine and Flay’s creative touches. Guests can expect the unexpected, as Flay puts his signature twists on classic frites, unique raw bar selections, a variety of starters and entrees and decadent desserts.

“I’m thrilled to create my vision of a classic French brasserie for my long-time partners at Caesars Palace,” said Bobby Flay. “The design of Brasserie B by Bobby Flay will entice that classic Parisian feel. The energy will be bustling with casual professionalism, and the food will be a mix of brasserie staples and, of course, some flavor surprises I’ve become known for over the years.”

From the casino floor, guests are drawn to the restaurant’s entrance by a glowing neon sign curved along an exaggerated cornice. The inviting space evokes a sense of familiarity and nostalgia, transporting guests to a timeless brasserie.

“Bobby Flay has been part of the Caesars Entertainment family for nearly two decades,” said Terrence O’Donnell, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Caesars Palace. “Brasserie B will be an exciting addition to our Culinary Empire, and we can’t wait to showcase Bobby’s take on French dishes in this new dining destination.”

Designed by Olivia Jane Design & Interiors, Brasserie B features an L-shaped, 20-seat bar with weathered marble, fluted wood and zinc accents. The lounge flows into the main dining space, which includes a showstopping raw bar with a lit canopy that spills over the tables below. The intimate, 140-seat dining room features blown glass chandeliers, cane-backed cafe chairs and handmade subway tile.

Brasserie B is set to open in late 2023 in the Old Homestead space near Montecristo Cigar Bar and Nobu Hotel and Restaurant & Lounge. For more information, visit caesars.com%2Fcaesars-palace.

About Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 “Best U.S. Casino” by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Palace Tower featuring 10 luxury villas, the redesigned 182-room Nobu+Hotel+Caesars+Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The+Laurel+Collection+by+Caesars+Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restaurateur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa’s largest Nobu restaurants, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel’s first Las Vegas bakery, Stanton Social Prime – a new dining concept in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! (set to open this summer), legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open in 2023), Brasserie B by Bobby Flay (set to open in late 2023) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine’s “Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009” and the top venue of its size 2010 - 2020,” spotlights world-class entertainers including Adele, Sting, Rod Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld and beginning in May 2023, Garth Brooks. Also, the Green Fairy Garden in front of Caesars Palace hosts ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld, an adults-only circus variety show featuring a cocktail of wild and outlandish acts. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment media+room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.

