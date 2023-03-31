PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will present at the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on May 23, 2023 at 3:15 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., president and CEO of TDS; Vicki L. Villacrez, executive vice president and chief financial officer of TDS; and Colleen Thompson, vice president – corporate relations of TDS will attend. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand.

To listen to all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,300 associates as of March 31, 2023.

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.7 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,900 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2023. At the end of the first quarter of 2023, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 84 percent of UScellular.

