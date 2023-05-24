NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / CNH Industrial India has received 'The Economic Times Best Organizations for Women 2023' award for the second year in a row.

The award is given to businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the corporate sector. It recognizes the companies that have created a supportive work environment for women, provided them with opportunities for growth and development, and are dedicated to creating a workplace where gender equality is encouraged.

CNH Industrial was evaluated on the real-world difference its diversity and inclusion work is making. Judging criteria included: female representation across the entire organizational hierarchy, a low attrition rate of female employees and a zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment.

Additionally, the company was acknowledged for providing equal training and development opportunities for women to enhance their skills and increase their representation in the workforce.

This accolade is proof of CNH Industrial's continued commitment to improve diversity and inclusion across the company - and the agriculture and construction industries as a whole.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

CNH Industrial India receives 2nd "The Economic Times Best Organizations for Women" Award

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/755389/CNH-Industrial-India-Receives-2nd-The-Economic-Times-Best-Organizations-for-Women-Award



