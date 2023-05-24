Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilJuly 10, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NasdaqGS: IEP), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Icahn and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 10, 2023, pre-market, the Company disclosed that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 seeking production of information relating to the Company and certain of its affiliates’ “corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials.”

On this news, shares of Icahn fell $5.75 per share, or 15.1%, to close at $32.22 per share on May 10, 2023.

The case is Osaneme Okaro v. Icahn Enterprises L.P., No. 23-cv-21773.

