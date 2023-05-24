TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") ( TSX:ADCO, Financial)( OTCQX:ADCOF, Financial)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET.

In order to facilitate the growing interest in the company, Adcore will host a special investor webcast. During the webcast, Omri Brill, CEO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of Adcore's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal. To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1611890&tp_key=a51693ca97

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website, https://www.adcore.com/investors/

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ , https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AMPHY

Founded in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic, Amphy is the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. With Amphy, learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions and skills, expand their children's learning opportunities, and much more. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes accessible from 24/7, as well as join a growing community of lifelong learners.

For more on Amphy please visit - https://www.amphy.com/ and https://blog.amphy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

