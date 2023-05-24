NioCorp Announces Change in Board of Directors

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NB)(

TSX:NB, Financial) announced today that Fernanda Reda Fenga Viana Klamas has resigned from the NioCorp Board of Directors because of an inability to commit the necessary time to serving on the Board.

"We thank Fernanda for her service to NioCorp and we wish her and her family well in all of their future endeavors," said Mark A. Smith, NioCorp CEO and Board Chairman.

For More Information

Contact Jim Sims, Corporate Communications Officer, NioCorp Developments Ltd., (720) 334-7066, [email protected]

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that is expected to produce niobium, scandium, and titanium, subject to the receipt of sufficient project financing. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Elk Creek Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

SOURCE: NioCorp Developments Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755395/NioCorp-Announces-Change-in-Board-of-Directors

