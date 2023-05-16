Cybeats Highlights Impactful Presence at RSA: The World's Premier Cybersecurity Conference

TORONTO, May 16, 2023

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is pleased to share highlights from its successful participation at the recent RSA Conference, the leading global event in cybersecurity.

The Company successfully hosted its 2nd annual 'SBOM Meetup,' which garnered a sold-out crowd and a notable increase of approximately 40% in attendance compared to the previous year's event. In addition, Cybeats' CTO, Dmitry Raidman, and Johnson & Johnson's cybersecurity expert, Bob Haack, collaborated to deliver a compelling fireside chat during the conference. The discussion centered around the urgent need to fortify software supply chain security, and the critical role of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). This insightful fireside chat took place at Veracorde's Booth on the exhibition floor.1

"At our annual SBOM Meetup, we emphasized SBOM solutions' relevance across multiple industries and engaged with established and potential clients from the government, healthcare, industrial, transportation, and software sectors. Following the previous RSA engagement's success, where we secured significant product leads and sales, we expect increased demand after this years' conference as well. In response to escalating market needs driven by regulatory entities like CISA, NIST, FDA, and the EU, Cybeats is strategically positioned to deliver innovative solutions to meet these evolving challenges," said Bob Lyle, CRO, Cybeats.

2nd Annual 'SBOM Meetup' Hosted by Cybeats

Cybeats' second annual 'SBOM Meetup' in San Francisco alongside the RSA Conference invited cyber security professionals and any interested industry parties. The event included an engaging panel discussion on SBOM regulations led by Allan Friedman of CISA, and including esteemed panelists from Microsoft, Intel, Claroty, and Veracode. The event was co-sponsored by Cybeats' partner, Veracode2.

'It Takes a Village to Reduce Software Risk' - Roundtable by Veracode3

During the RSA, Veracode hosted an interactive panel discussion on managing cybersecurity compliance mandates and enabling teams to collaborate on implementing solutions. This event featured Allan Friedman, who leads SBOM initiatives for CISA.

'The World on SBOMs' - Linux Foundation4

Kate Stewart, Linux Foundation's VP of Dependable Embedded Systems, and Chris Blask5, cybersecurity expert and Chief Evangelist for Cybeats, explored the significance of software supply chain transparency through SBOMs. They addressed the critical need for system-level transparency in risk management and the benefits of effective SBOM implementation, such as improved IP control, reduced operational costs, and stronger business relationships.

About Cybeats
Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at sedar.com.

