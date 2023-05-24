Therma-Tru has been named the “Brand Used Most in the Past 2 years” and first in “Brand Used at All in the Past 2 Years” in the entry doors category of the 2023 Builder Brand Use Study conducted by Zonda.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516006050/en/

Therma-Tru has been named the“Brand Used Most in the Past 2 years” and first in “Brand Used at All inthe Past 2 Years” in the entry doors category of the 2023 Builder BrandUse Study conducted by Zonda. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Builders choose Therma-Tru more often than any other entry door brand, which is something we’re immensely proud of,” said Fenton Challgren, president of the outdoors business unit at Fortune Brands Innovations.

Therma-Tru was also recognized as a 2023 Sustainable Brand Leader by Green Builder magazine. Part of the Therma-Tru Thrive initiative is a commitment to making safe and more sustainable products by continuing to look for and find innovative ways to help reduce the energy, water and materials used during the manufacturing process, and by reusing or recycling waste. Learn more about Therma-Tru Thrive here.

The 2023 Builder Brand Use Study, presented by Builder Magazine, was conducted over the course of several weeks with builders from all over the United States and included 1,000 responses from builders, builder-developers and general contractors. The study originated in 1998 and includes a nationwide survey of builders on their preferences related to a wide variety of products and brands. Full results of the survey can be found here.

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, providing information to more than 200,000 building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Learn more here.

Shareable Highlights

Therma-Tru has been named the “Brand Used Most in the Past 2 years” and first in “Brand Used at All in the Past 2 Years” in the entry doors category of the 2023 Builder Brand Use Study conducted by Zonda. Full results of the survey can be found here.

Brand Use Study conducted by Zonda. Full results of the survey can be found here. Therma-Tru was also recognized as a 2023 Brand Leader by Green Builder magazine. Learn about Therma-Tru’s sustainability initiative here.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon® polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827. Therma-Tru is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN).

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516006050/en/