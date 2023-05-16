PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Monday, 22 May at 07:00 CEST.

CEO André Sloth Eriksen and CFO Peter Dam Madsen will present the Company's results at 08:30 CEST and invites investors, analysts and media to join the presentation. The presentation is expected to last up to one hour, including Q&A, and can be followed via live webcast or conference call.

Webcast - audio and slide presentation:

Please join the results webcast via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/890064265

Conference call - audio only:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior using the phone numbers and confirmation code below:

Denmark +45 8987 5045 Norway +47 8150 3308 United Kingdom +44 (0) 203 936 29 99 Germany +49 (0) 32 221 098334 United States of America +1 646 787 9445 Access code: 928711

The first quarter 2023 earnings release and presentation will be made available online at www.asetek.com and www.newsweb.no, as well as through news agencies.

A recorded version of the presentation will be made available at www.asetek.com approximately two hours after the presentation has concluded.

Q&A: The conference call lines will be opened for participants to ask question at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be submitted through the online webcast during the presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

E-mail: [email protected]

[email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

