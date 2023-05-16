Asetek Presents First Quarter 2023 Results on Monday, 22 May

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, May 16, 2023

AALBORG, Denmark, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Monday, 22 May at 07:00 CEST.

CEO André Sloth Eriksen and CFO Peter Dam Madsen will present the Company's results at 08:30 CEST and invites investors, analysts and media to join the presentation. The presentation is expected to last up to one hour, including Q&A, and can be followed via live webcast or conference call.

Webcast - audio and slide presentation:
Please join the results webcast via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/890064265

Conference call - audio only:
Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior using the phone numbers and confirmation code below:

Denmark

+45 8987 5045

Norway

+47 8150 3308

United Kingdom

+44 (0) 203 936 29 99

Germany

+49 (0) 32 221 098334

United States of America

+1 646 787 9445

Access code:

928711

The first quarter 2023 earnings release and presentation will be made available online at www.asetek.com and www.newsweb.no, as well as through news agencies.

A recorded version of the presentation will be made available at www.asetek.com approximately two hours after the presentation has concluded.

Q&A: The conference call lines will be opened for participants to ask question at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be submitted through the online webcast during the presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

E-mail: [email protected]

[email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

www.asetek.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO02509&sd=2023-05-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-presents-first-quarter-2023-results-on-monday-22-may-301826750.html

SOURCE Asetek

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO02509&Transmission_Id=202305162250PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO02509&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.