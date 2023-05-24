InterDigital and Philips to Showcase Video-Based Immersive Codecs and Content Creation Pipelines Enabling XR Opportunities at AWE USA 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WILMINGTON, Del., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The roll-out of high speed and high bandwidth mobile networks like 5G, and the growing popularity of XR-based use cases is driving the media industry to explore the creation of new and exciting immersive experiences, while pushing engineers and inventors to develop efficient and standards-based solutions that can deliver the data-rich content that is demanded. InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC) announced its upcoming showcase at AWE USA 2023 with Philips to demonstrate how volumetric video-based codecs and creation pipelines enable increasingly immersive and XR-driven volumetric video experiences. The conference and expo will take place in Santa Clara, California from May 31 – June 2, 2023.

The MPEG Visual Volumetric Video-based Coding (V3C) standard defines the general mechanism for coding and streaming volumetric content. Volumetric video is comprised of a sequence of frames, each a 3D representation of a real-world object or scene capture, and thus requires coding standards to compress the content for delivery. InterDigital and Philips jointly collaborate on V3C immersive codecs to enable the delivery of XR content, leveraging InterDigital’s expertise in immersive codecs, including video point cloud compression (V-PCC) and MPEG immersive video (MIV) extensions, alongside Philips’ expertise in MIV extensions and its contributions in critical six degrees of freedom (6DoF) immersive codec and content creation pipelines for 3D reconstruction and rendering.

Located at Booth 520, InterDigital and Philips will demonstrate the application of their codec and content creation pipelines for use cases like telelearning. Specifically, InterDigital will showcase MPEG-I Haptics and Scene Description standards enabling sensory-enhanced and interactive experiences to be more efficiently streamed and Philips will demonstrate content creation pipelines for sports and live telepresence technologies. Together, the partners will spotlight their contributions to the MPEG-I V3C standard as well as the first implementation of the V3C Immersive Video Decoder Platform. The codec technologies and content creation pipelines can be applied to a range of XR experiences, allowing innovators to explore immersive content creation for real-time telepresence using depth and color cameras, or sports and media applications using color cameras and prior geometric information.

“Video codecs remain a pivotal steppingstone to enjoying increasingly immersive content and our research helps to unlock new ways of engaging in the XR ecosystem, be it through media consumption, telepresence, or an experience we have yet to imagine,” said Lionel Oisel, VP of Video Labs, InterDigital. “Collaborating alongside Philips ensures our unique expertise develops innovation that unlocks greater efficiency and outcomes for volumetric content and XR-enabled experiences.”

“Next to solutions that offer synthetic avatars and CGI based virtual realities, there is a growing need for a more natural and real video representation for immersive experiences, where it will be key that they assure interoperability, efficient delivery and low latency,” said Ronald Schimanofsky, Director Business Development IP Licensing, Philips Intellectual Property & Standards (IP&S). “Our collaboration with InterDigital helped us to promote and enable industry adoption of the V3C standard and its immersive profiles to answer the ever-growing interest in real volumetric video, next to synthetic representations of the reality.”

InterDigital and Philips will showcase at AWE US at Booth 520 from May 31 – June 2. In addition, InterDigital’s Video Solutions Director Valerie Allie and Philips Group Innovation Senior Scientist Christiaan Varekamp will deliver a talk on “Immersive Technologies: From Capture to XR Experiences,” providing an overview of the immersive codecs within the MPEG V3C standard that enable efficient volumetric video-based media streaming in applications like telelearning. The presentation will be delivered on Thursday June 1st at 2:00pm CET in Grand Ballroom F. Learn how to attend here.

To learn more about AWE US, please click here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email: [email protected]
+1 (202) 349-1714

ti?nf=ODg0MDk4NSM1NTk5NzI4IzIwMDQyMzA=
InterDigital-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.