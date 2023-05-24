Fisker+Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, reaffirms its commitment to sustainability through its renewable-energy charging partnership with Allego B.V. ("Allego").

Fisker Ocean drivers can charge their EVs with 100 percent renewable energy in Europe through Fisker's partnership with Allego. Recognizing that use of renewable energy significantly reduces CO 2 footprint over a vehicle's lifetime, Fisker prioritizes "green charging" operators that power their public charging networks with renewable energy. Preferred energy sources are: Solar, Wind, Hydro (small hydro preferred), Geothermal, Ocean movement, Hydrogen and Biomass (from renewable feedstock). By using green charging, Fisker estimates a 40% or more reduction in CO 2 footprint during an EV's use phase1.

"Charging matters: it's a significant part of an EV's carbon footprint over its life cycle. Customers are placing greater importance on the sources of electricity they use to charge their EVs, and Fisker will continue to lead the industry in ESG practices and give customers the most sustainable choices," Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We challenge brands in all industries to do the same to help provide a clean future for all."

Fisker partners with Allego, a leading pan-European EV charging network, to provide Fisker Ocean drivers in Europe easy access to renewable-energy charging at all Allego charge points. Every kWh supplied by Allego's charging stations is 100 percent renewable, certified by Guarantee of Origin Certificates (GOs). Through its energy platform, Allego powers its chargers with renewables generated from wind or PV (photovoltaic) farms with long term power purchase agreements.

Using the Fisker Ocean's navigation system and the FISKER FLEXSM Charge app, drivers can seamlessly locate Allego stations and access one year of free charging2 at over 27,000 eligible charging ports.

Fisker's focus on green charging in an EV's use phase is just one aspect of Fisker's overall commitment to sustainability across all phases of a vehicle's life cycle: upstream sourcing of materials, manufacturing, inbound/outbound logistics, use phase, and end of use/recycling. Aligning with Fisker's commitment to transparency, the company will publish the Ocean Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) later this spring. To learn more about Fisker’s commitment to ESG, find our ESG Impact report at www.fiskerinc.com%2Fesg-2021.

The Fisker Ocean, Fisker's ground-breaking all-electric SUV, is available in Extreme, Ultra, and Sport, with the limited edition Fisker Ocean One entirely sold out. Both the Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims achieve a confirmed combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles 3, which is the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today. Both the Extreme and One trims offer dual-motor all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, Revolve 17.1" rotating screen, SolarSky roof, California Mode, Smart Traction, and many first-to-market safety features, including the world's first digital radar.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Fisker Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 Fisker calculates CO 2 footprint of our vehicles over five distinct phases: 1–Upstream sourcing of materials; 2–Manufacturing; 3–In/outbound logistics; 4–Use phase; 5–End of use/recycling. Calculations of use phase consider 60/40 split of home/public based charging. Grid calculations are based on EU Sphera (GaBi dataset EU28).

2 Fisker customers have access to one year free charging on eligible Allego charge ports only if a new Fisker Ocean car is registered and delivered during the period commencing 2023 and ending on March 31st, 2024. The Allego free charging period will start after the customer has subscribed to the 'Allego 1 year free charging' subscription package within the FISKER FLEX app.

3 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and diameter, and vehicle use. Fisker expects EPA range figures for the U.S. market to follow shortly.

