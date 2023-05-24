Logitech Partners with iFixit to Advance Circularity Goals

Logitech+International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that it is partnering with iFixit%2C a global repair community that sells replacement parts and provides toolkits and repair guides for consumer electronics devices. Logitech is working with iFixit to facilitate the availability of spare parts, support beyond-warranty repair on select products, and develop relevant repair guides to support this repair.

“Consumers often struggle to find avenues to repair and extend the life of their product,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. “More can be done by brands and by broader value chains who wish to play an active role in the shift to a more circular economy. I am excited that we are able to collaborate with iFixit to develop better designs and make it easier for consumers to have a self-repair option to extend the life of our products.”

Global electronic and electrical waste (e-waste) is projected to grow to over 75 million metric tons by 2030 according to The+Global+E-Waste+Monitor+2020+Report. Design and repairability will need to go hand-in-hand in order to reduce the amount of e-waste the world generates. The growing e-waste challenge is fueled by higher consumption rates, short life cycles, and few repair options. Logitech is working to address this challenge by elevating its repair capabilities to increase the life-span of Logitech devices, Design for Sustainability (DfS) and drive more circular business models. Essential to Logitech’s product development process, DfS plays an important role in informing design decisions, including those around repairability, refurbishment, and recycling.

“Making spare parts available and designing more-repairable devices are the best things manufacturers can do to make their products sustainable,” said Elizabeth Chamberlain, Director of Sustainability at iFixit. “We've been working with Logitech to develop designs that make it easier for people to fix their stuff. And now, we're thrilled by the opportunity to help get Logitech repair parts to people around the world. To give a healthy planet to the next generation, we need to keep our things working for as long as possible, reduce our demand for raw materials, and cut down the amount of e-waste we're generating. It's wonderful to see Logitech working towards those goals, and we're beyond happy to do what we can to help.”

The+iFixit+Logitech+Repair+Hub will be the source for genuine replacement parts and batteries for our chosen launch products of Logitech+MX+Master and MX+Anywhere+mouse models. Parts will be available as standalone or in Fix Kits that contain everything needed to complete a repair such as the replacement part, tools, and a precision bit set. Genuine Logitech replacement parts for these devices will become available for purchase starting this summer in the US.

Logitech is taking action and investing in ways to innovate by designing for sustainability and developing circular models that reduce waste and extend life, such as trade-in and refurbishment programs, and also using recycled materials. Recently, Logitech also accelerated its climate action strategy and has set itself on a direct path to be climate+positive beyond 2030 by capturing more carbon than it creates. It is also the first consumer electronics company to commit to providing detailed carbon+impact+labeling on product packaging and online across the entire portfolio. Learn more about all of Logitech’s sustainability initiatives in the FY22+Impact+Report or on the website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech+G, ASTRO+Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue+Microphones and Ultimate+Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company+blog or %40logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

About iFixit

iFixit is the free repair manual for everything, written by everyone. Since 2003, we have encouraged consumers to take repairs into their own hands, and the iFixit community has repaired millions of devices. iFixit has everything required to complete a repair yourself: quality+replacement+parts, precision+tools, and free step-by-step+guides.

Choosing repair instead of throwing away almost-functional devices helps the planet by keeping e-waste away from landfills. Let’s fix the world together.

To learn more about iFixit and its repair-driven community of fixers, visit the company’s website at www.ifixit.com.

