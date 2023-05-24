VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / ( TSX:NANO, Financial)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB)

Highlights:

Nano One successfully completed phase two of co-development work with the world's leading supplier of Niobium products and technology, CBMM.

CBMM's Niobium validated in high-nickel (Ni>90%) NMC cathode made with Nano One's sulfate-free M2CAM ® manufacturing technology.

manufacturing technology. Nano One's technology enables cost effective single nanocrystal coatings with CBMM's product to enhance cathode durability, meaning longer lasting batteries.

Creates business opportunities for both companies. CBMM sees potential for new market demand for their sustainable products.

Nano+One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials that drive down cost, complexity, energy intensity and environmental footprint. The Company is pleased to announce the successful completion of phase two of its advanced lithium-ion battery cathode materials coating co-development project with CBMM, the world's leading supplier of Niobium products and technology.

Phase two successfully utilized CBMM's Niobium product to make single nanocrystal coated high-nickel (Ni>90%) NMC cathode active material. Enhanced durability was displayed using Nano One's proprietary One-Pot process and Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technology. The One-Pot process simplifies the manufacturing process by combining all feedstock materials, including coating agents, in one step up front to produce a precursor cathode active material ("PCAM") that is already lithiated, in comparison to a multi-step process deployed by most in the industry. In addition, Nano One's technology enables reduced kiln residence time in the thermal treatment step, making it more energy efficient when compared to the incumbent process and the M2CAM technology uses metal powders as the feedstock, instead of sulfates based battery metals; this removes a sodium-sulphate waste stream which is problematic. Collectively, Nano One's technology enables improved CAM performance, a lower environmental footprint while reducing capital and operating costs when compared to the incumbent process.

"During Phase One we successfully demonstrated the Niobium coating technology to NMC811," said Nano One CTO Dr. Stephen Campbell. "Phase two's focus was to demonstrate the coating technology at a higher nickel CAM which we have done successfully using our One-Pot process and M2CAM technology. As a result of our confidence in CBMM's product, we decided to implement this product into all of our nickel based CAM and have had great success. Achieving these milestones re-enforces the flexibility and strength of the One-Pot process as a platform technology and brings confidence in the raw materials supply chain to our cathode and automotive collaborators."

This success opens new doors of opportunity for the two companies to market and cross-collaborate with their existing customer bases to create market pull both for Nano One's patented technology and develop a new market for CBMM's sustainable, high quality product. This also brings a secure and resilient supply chain partner to our list of collaborators as an existing automotive supply chain participant as we pursue new opportunities fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This work validates strategic planning and business development efforts that will ultimately maximize opportunities for the company and provide shareholder value.

The next phase, phase three, will focus on scaling of the One-Pot and M2CAM technology using CBMM's product and it includes electrochemical evaluation in full pouch cells to demonstrate commercial viability.

CBMM's Head of Battery Program, Rogério Marques Ribas, said that "The results of both phase one and phase two are exciting for us as it shows that by combining our technologies we are able to address a larger market of next generation of lithium-ion battery materials and be more sustainable. We look forward to scaling our successes and bringing the products to market. We have well established customers currently active in the battery supply chain using our product for anode material applications, and envision new market opportunities in cathode active materials."

About Nano One®

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. Nano One's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. Nano One has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

About CBMM

World leader in the production and marketing of Niobium products, CBMM has more than 400 customers in 50 countries. Headquartered in Brazil, with regional offices in China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United States, the company supplies cutting-edge products and technology to the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace, healthcare, and energy sectors. The company has a New Business front to support its growth plans through the development of new applications that is focused on accelerating the entry into the global market of Niobium technology. In the last 4 years, CBMM has made strategic investments in companies such as Echion and Battery Streak aiming at new developments in Niobium materials for Li-ion batteries. Since its foundation, CBMM has developed projects in Brazil and in several countries around the world to foster the adoption of Niobium technology by several industries. For further information, please visit https://cbmm.com/en/

