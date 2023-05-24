REYKJAVIK, Iceland, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech ( ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today its participation in the Morgan Stanley Annual Sustainable Finance Summit on May 22, 2023.



Alvotech is scheduled to hold a fireside chat on May 22, 2023 at 10:15 am ET and will host investor meetings at the conference.

Alvotech is committed to the promise of biosimilars, which expand patient access to medicines globally and contribute to the overall sustainability of healthcare systems by providing lower cost alternatives to high-priced biologic medicines.

Part of Alvotech’s commitment is understanding and mitigating any impact on the natural environment. All of the electrical power for Alvotech’s R&D and manufacturing operations is sourced from renewable hydro and geothermal sources, while heating is provided from renewable geothermal sources.

Alvotech also emphasizes gender equality and has received an annual equal pay certification since 2021. Alvotech’s recently issued Equality Report for 2022 and other information regarding key ESG indicators for 2020-2022 can be found on Alvotech’s dedicated web portal https://alvotech.com/corporate-sustainability.

Registration to listen to a webcast of the firesite chat is now open on: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610515&tp_key=d359806ef8. Following the event, a webcast of Alvotech’s fireside chat will be available in the Investors Section of Alvotech’s website under News and Events – Events and Presentations, for 90 days.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech’s current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com . None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.