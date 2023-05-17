PR Newswire

NETANYA, Israel, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (TASE: CEL) (The "Company") announces that the Meeting will convene on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 15:00 p.m. (Israel time), at the offices of the Company, 10 Ha'gavish Street, Netanya, Israel. An adjourned Meeting, if required, will be held on Thursday June 8, 2023, at the same time and at the same place. The record date for the Meeting is Sunday May 21, 2023.

The Agenda of the Meeting

Appointment of Kost Forer (EY), as the Company's independent auditors.

Voting Instructions

The summon statement, published by the Company on Wednesday May 17, 2023 regarding the convening of the Meeting (the "Meeting's Documents") may be viewed on the Magna distribution website at: www.magna.isa.gov.il and on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. website at: www.maya.tase.co.il.

Section 3.9 of the summon statement contains voting instructions for shareholders whose shares are not held via a member of the TASE Clearinghouse (for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange) but instead via a member of the Depositary Trust Company (DTC) or Shareholders who are registered directly with the Company's U.S. transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company.

An Unregistered Shareholder is entitled to vote through the Electronic Voting System. Voting through an Electronic voting card shall be possible until six (6) hours before the assembly time of the General Meeting. In addition, an Unregistered Shareholder shall be entitled to deliver the certificate of ownership through the Electronic Voting System.

