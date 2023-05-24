For the First Time, Ultra-Comforting KRAFT® Mac & Cheese Deluxe Is Now Available in the Freezer Aisle

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, KRAFT® Mac & Cheese announced the brand’s first venture into the freezer section for its Deluxe offering, now rolling out in major retailers nationwide. KRAFT Mac & Cheese Deluxe Frozen is a single serve meal available in two mouthwatering flavors, Original Cheddar and Four Cheese. The products feature perfectly cooked macaroni pasta covered in a creamy, homestyle cheese sauce and topped with real cheddar cheese.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005310/en/

Kraft_Frozen_Aisle_Sweater_0222_4x5.jpg

For the First Time, Ultra-Comforting KRAFT® Mac & Cheese Deluxe Is Now Available in the Freezer Aisle (Photo: Business Wire)

People are turning to their favorite comfort foods more than ever before,1 and as life becomes increasingly busy, most are regularly purchasing frozen foods for convenience.2 As the makers of America’s favorite comfort food, KRAFT Mac & Cheese is responding to fans’ evolving needs and preferences with a delicious and ultra-comforting new frozen option. Deluxe Frozen requires minimal prep, cooking time, and clean-up, all while maintaining the KRAFT quality and taste.

“At KRAFT Mac & Cheese, we believe in the positive power of comfort,” said Rachel Drof, Director of Brand Communications, KRAFT Mac & Cheese. “As we look to create new offerings, we lead with comfort as our north star. With the new Deluxe Frozen offering, we are excited to invite our busy fans to a Deluxified experience and to take their comfort to the next level.”

However, as the temperature outside begins to increase, it becomes much more uncomfortable to visit the freezer aisle. KRAFT Mac & Cheese believes that its fans deserve Deluxified comfort any time – even when shopping in the ice-cold frozen section during the warmer months. To solve this frustration, the brand is releasing a new, limited edition Frozen (A)isle Sweater to make shopping for new Deluxe Frozen as comfortable as eating a warm bowl of it.

Inspired by the classic Fair Isle sweater design, The Frozen (A)isle sweater features a lush and comforting sweater base in KRAFT’s signature blue box color, Deluxified with alternating rows of our iconic noodle smile and snowflakes. The Frozen (A)isle Sweater will be available while supplies last on Amazon.com for $19.99.

In celebration of the launch of the new Deluxe Frozen, KRAFT Mac & Cheese is also releasing three comforting new :15 spots as a part of its larger “Help Yourself” campaign. Created by Johannes Leonardo and directed by Ian Pons Jewell and Yukihiro Shoda, the new spots feature main characters Deluxifying their comfort. From doting grandmas to a giant cuddly cat and a huggable hot water bottle, the spots personify that next level comfort you get from a warm bowl of KRAFT Mac & Cheese Deluxe Frozen.

To learn more about KRAFT Mac & Cheese Deluxe Frozen and the rest of the brand’s deliciously comforting offerings, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kraftmacandcheese.com%2Fproducts%2F, and follow Kraft Mac & Cheese on Instagram %40Kraft_MacandCheese, TikTok %40MacCheesebyKraft, and Facebook %40KraftMacaroniandCheese.

1Farm+Rich+Sponsored+Survey+Conducted+by+One+Poll%2C+July+2020+%0A
2Acosta%2C+Frozen+Food+Trends+%26amp%3B+Insights+study%2C+October+2022

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230517005310r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005310/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.