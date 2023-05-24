CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. ( BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that management plans to participate in fireside chats during the following May investor conferences:



Barclays Virtual Gene Editing & Therapy Summit 2023 on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:05 a.m. ET;

Stifel 2023 Tailoring Genes: Virtual Genetic Medicines on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com, and will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

