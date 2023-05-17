PR Newswire

JACKSON, Mich., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today it is fully prepared to meet Michigan's energy needs as temperatures climb and air conditioners kick on this summer, adding a power plant to its fleet and continuing to accelerate Michigan's clean energy transition to meet the needs of nearly 2 million Michigan homes and businesses.

"We're seeing a once-in-a-generation transformation in the way we provide electricity, but our friends and neighbors should know Consumers Energy has planned ahead and is able to serve even on Michigan's hottest days," said Tim Sparks, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric supply. "With power sources across the state, from the shores of Lake Michigan to our hometown of Jackson, we want our customers to know Consumers Energy is ready."

Consumers Energy is continuing the rollout of its Clean Energy Plan, closing all of its coal-burning power plants on one of the nation's most aggressive timeframes. Consumers Energy is following through on its plan to add clean energy sources. Over 60 percent of the power the company will provide customers will come from renewable energy by 2040.

Today, Consumers Energy owns and operates three solar power plants, four wind parks, 13 hydroelectric dams and the Ludington Pumped Storage plant, one of the world's largest electric storage batteries. The company also buys electricity from 10 third party owned wind parks and 34 third party owned solar power plants.

To help ensure Michigan continues to have a reliable energy supply, Consumers Energy is set to bring the natural gas-fired Covert Generating Station in Van Buren County into its portfolio by June 1. The energy provider is in the final steps of purchasing the plant. Consumers Energy also operates Jackson and Zeeland natural gas plants.

"Our top priority is ensuring our customers can power their lives 24/7. We are taking a balanced approach while making the transition to clean energy that protects our planet," Sparks said. "Michiganders can feel confident that Consumers Energy will meet their needs this summer and for years into the future."

Consumers Energy's summer rate also allows households to shift some energy use away from peak times, between 2 and 7 p.m. weekdays June through September, helping to lower their summer electric bills if they use energy the other 19 hours of a summer weekday.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-forecast-as-temperatures-rise-consumers-energy-fully-prepared-to-meet-michigans-energy-needs-301826828.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy