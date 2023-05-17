Viatris to Participate in Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2023

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced the company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Smith, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will represent the Company in a fireside chat scheduled at 1:20 p.m. PT / 4:20 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the event at investor.viatris.com. An archived version also will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With more than 38,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

