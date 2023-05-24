WiSA+Association, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), announced today that Hisense%26rsquo%3Bs 2023 U7K and U8K Series ULED TV models have received WiSA SoundSend Certification, a program that verifies TVs work flawlessly with the award-winning WiSA+SoundSend wireless audio transmitter. Debuted at CES and available for purchase in early summer, the latest TVs from Hisense join the growing roster of certified TVs to work seamlessly with WiSA’s SoundSend.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005192/en/

Hisense’s 2023 U7K and U8K Series ULED TV models have received WiSA SoundSend Certification. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Premium audio enhancements such as Dolby Atmos immersive audio along with support for WiSA SoundSend pack premium performance in these TV Series,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “We are proud to continually deliver best-in-class technology, and with the help of the WiSA Association, enable wireless multichannel audio without compromise for impeccable entertainment experiences at home.”

Connecting the WiSA SoundSend to these Hisense TVs instantly upgrades any home theater setup. The mark of a WiSA SoundSend Certification ensures picture-perfect, tightly synchronized sound from all WiSA HT Certified speakers. The Association is witnessing a growing number of WiSA SoundSend Certified TVs that can all sync to speakers through the WiSA SoundSend to complete amazing and immersive surround sound experiences.

“Hisense continues to create stunning TVs with best-in-class hardware and software across a wide range of price points,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “We are proud of the continued partnership and our shared commitment to deliver simple yet immersive home cinema solutions, offering outstanding picture and audio for today’s endless content libraries.”

The WiSA SoundSend is the Association’s first branded product, built to create a seamless connection between smart TVs and speakers. The SoundSend has made headlines with awards like the Smart Home Division Mark of Excellence from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and the Dealerscope IMPACT Award. Connection to WiSA Certified™ smart TVs and speakers is easy with the SoundSend; simply plug the SoundSend into the smart TV via HDMI- (or optical) connection and the SoundSend flawlessly and wirelessly connects to speakers. Setup takes only 10 minutes and allows complete control via the SoundSend+mobile+app.

To learn more about WiSA and explore its product offerings, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA® educates, evangelizes and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC - the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association - is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About Hisense USA Corporation and Hisense Company, LTD.

Established in 2001, Hisense USA Corporation offers a range of technology products including televisions, laser TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers – with a mission of delivering feature-packed products at a fraction of the cost. In 2021, the company was the fastest-growing among the top five TV brands in North America and continues to grow year after year domestically and globally. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., a multi-national consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world. To learn more contact Max+Borges+Agency for Hisense at [email protected].

© 2023 WiSA Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WiSA Technologies, Inc. and the WiSA Technologies, Inc. logo are trademarks of WiSA Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, and SoundSend are registered trademarks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005192/en/