CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. ( SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences and industry trade shows over the next several months:



51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Format: In-Person Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings

Location: Boston, MA

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2023

Date: Tuesday-Wednesday, June 6-7, 2023

Format: In-Person Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

InfoComm 2023

Date: Wednesday-Friday, June 14-16, 2023

Format: In-Person, Trade Show Floor Company Exhibit

Booth: 3634

Location: Orlando, FL

Event Information: Here

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Snap One’s investor relations team at [email protected] or 949-574-3860.

About Snap One

As a leading distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The Company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com.

