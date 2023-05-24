Positive high-level results from the FLAURA2 Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca’s TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to TAGRISSO alone for patients with locally advanced (Stage IIIB-IIIC) or metastatic (Stage IV) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Safety results and discontinuation rates due to adverse events were consistent with the established profiles of each medicine. At the time of this analysis, the overall survival (OS) data were immature and will be formally assessed at a subsequent analysis.

Each year, there are an estimated 2.2 million people diagnosed with lung cancer globally with 80-85% of patients diagnosed with NSCLC, the most common form of lung cancer.1-3 Approximately 70% of people are diagnosed with advanced NSCLC. Additionally, about 10-15% of NSCLC patients in the US and Europe, and 30-40% of patients in Asia have EGFRm NSCLC.4-6

Pasi A. Jänne, MD, PhD, medical oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and principal investigator for the FLAURA2 trial, said: “As the global standard of care for EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, osimertinib monotherapy has transformed the treatment landscape allowing many patients the opportunity to achieve improved survival. FLAURA2 provides compelling evidence that the addition of chemotherapy to osimertinib can provide a new option for patients and clinicians that further improves outcomes compared to osimertinib alone and as such, can further delay treatment resistance and disease progression.”

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “These significant FLAURA2 results show TAGRISSO has the potential to offer patients in the first-line setting a new treatment option that can extend the time they live without their disease progressing. This meaningfully builds on successive trials which have demonstrated improved clinical benefit with TAGRISSO in patients with EGFR-mutated lung cancer.”​

The data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting and shared with global health authorities.

These results add to the extensive body of evidence for TAGRISSO in EGFRm NSCLC, which has improved patient outcomes in both early-stage disease in the ADAURA+Phase+III+trial and late-stage disease in the FLAURA+Phase+III+trial, TAGRISSO has also shown proven clinical activity in treating central nervous system (CNS) metastases across settings.

As part of AstraZeneca’s ongoing commitment to treating patients as early as possible in lung cancer, TAGRISSO is also being investigated in unresectable NSCLC in the pivotal LAURA Phase III trial, with results expected later this year.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

There are no contraindications for TAGRISSO

Interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis occurred in 3.7% of the 1479 TAGRISSO-treated patients; 0.3% of cases were fatal. Withhold TAGRISSO and promptly investigate for ILD in patients who present with worsening of respiratory symptoms which may be indicative of ILD (eg, dyspnea, cough and fever). Permanently discontinue TAGRISSO if ILD is confirmed

Heart rate-corrected QT (QTc) interval prolongation occurs in TAGRISSO-treated patients. Of the 1479 TAGRISSO-treated patients in clinical trials, 0.8% were found to have a QTc >500 msec, and 3.1% of patients had an increase from baseline QTc >60 msec. No QTc-related arrhythmias were reported. Conduct periodic monitoring with ECGs and electrolytes in patients with congenital long QTc syndrome, congestive heart failure, electrolyte abnormalities, or those who are taking medications known to prolong the QTc interval. Permanently discontinue TAGRISSO in patients who develop QTc interval prolongation with signs/symptoms of life-threatening arrhythmia

Cardiomyopathy occurred in 3% of the 1479 TAGRISSO-treated patients; 0.1% of cardiomyopathy cases were fatal. A decline in left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≥10% from baseline and to <50% LVEF occurred in 3.2% of 1233 patients who had baseline and at least one follow-up LVEF assessment.In the ADAURA study, 1.5% (5/325) of TAGRISSO-treated patients experienced LVEF decreases ≥10% from baseline and a drop to <50%. Conduct cardiac monitoring, including assessment of LVEF at baseline and during treatment, in patients with cardiac risk factors. Assess LVEF in patients who develop relevant cardiac signs or symptoms during treatment. For symptomatic congestive heart failure, permanently discontinue TAGRISSO

Keratitis was reported in 0.7% of 1479 patients treated with TAGRISSO in clinical trials. Promptly refer patients with signs and symptoms suggestive of keratitis (such as eye inflammation, lacrimation, light sensitivity, blurred vision, eye pain and/or red eye) to an ophthalmologist

Postmarketing cases consistent with Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and erythema multiforme major (EMM) have been reported in patients receiving TAGRISSO. Withhold TAGRISSO if SJS or EMM is suspected and permanently discontinue if confirmed

Postmarketing cases of cutaneous vasculitis including leukocytoclastic vasculitis, urticarial vasculitis, and IgA vasculitis have been reported in patients receiving TAGRISSO. Withhold TAGRISSO if cutaneous vasculitis is suspected, evaluate for systemic involvement, and consider dermatology consultation. If no other etiology can be identified, consider permanent discontinuation of TAGRISSO based on severity

Aplastic anemia has been reported in patients treated with TAGRISSO in clinical trials (0.07% of 1479) and post marketing. Some cases had a fatal outcome. Inform patients of the signs and symptoms of aplastic anemia including but not limited to, new or persistent fevers, bruising, bleeding, and pallor. If aplastic anemia is suspected, withhold TAGRISSO and obtain a hematology consultation. If aplastic anemia is confirmed, permanently discontinue TAGRISSO. Perform complete blood count with differential before starting TAGRISSO, periodically throughout treatment, and more frequently if indicated

Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiating TAGRISSO. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TAGRISSO and for 6 weeks after the final dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception for 4 months after the final dose

Most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were leukopenia, lymphopenia, thrombocytopenia, diarrhea, anemia, rash, musculoskeletal pain, nail toxicity, neutropenia, dry skin, stomatitis, fatigue, and cough

INDICATIONS

TAGRISSO is indicated as adjuvant therapy after tumor resection in adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC, as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy

Lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, accounting for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths.1 Lung cancer is broadly split into NSCLC and small cell lung cancer.2 The majority of all NSCLC patients are diagnosed with advanced disease.7

Patients with EGFRm NSCLC are particularly sensitive to treatment with an EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) which blocks the cell-signaling pathways that drive the growth of tumor cells.8

FLAURA2

FLAURA2 is a randomized, open-label, multi-center, global Phase III trial in the 1st-line treatment of 586 patients with locally advanced (Stage IIIB-IIIC) or metastatic (Stage IV) EGFRm NSCLC. Patients were treated with TAGRISSO 80mg once daily oral tablets in combination with chemotherapy (pemetrexed (500mg/m2) plus cisplatin (75mg/m2) or carboplatin (AUC5)) every three weeks for four cycles, followed by TAGRISSO with pemetrexed maintenance every three weeks.

The trial was enrolled in more than 150 centers across more than 20 countries, including in the US, Europe, South America and Asia. This is the final analysis of the primary endpoint of PFS. The trial is ongoing and will continue to assess the secondary endpoint of OS.

TAGRISSO®

TAGRISSO®(osimertinib) is a third-generation, irreversible EGFR-TKI with proven clinical activity in NSCLC, including against CNS metastases. AstraZeneca continues to explore TAGRISSOas a treatment for patients across multiple stages of EGFRm NSCLC.

TAGRISSO is approved as monotherapy in more than 100 countries including in the US, EU, China and Japan. These include for 1st-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC, locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC, and adjuvant treatment of early-stage (IB, II and IIIA) EGFRm NSCLC, where TAGRISSO recently demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful OS benefit.

In addition to investigating TAGRISSO and chemotherapy in late-stage disease (FLAURA2), AstraZeneca has several ongoing Phase III trials focused on earlier stages of lung cancer. TAGRISSOis being tested in the neoadjuvant resectable setting (NeoADAURA), in the Stage IA2-IA3 adjuvant resectable setting (ADAURA2), and in the Stage III locally advanced unresectable setting (LAURA).

The Company is also researching ways to address tumor mechanisms of resistance through the SAVANNAH and ORCHARD Phase II trials, and the SAFFRON Phase III trial, which test TAGRISSO given concomitantly with savolitinib, an oral, potent and highly selective MET TKI, as well as other potential new medicines.

AstraZeneca in lung cancer

AstraZeneca is working to bring patients with lung cancer closer to cure through the detection and treatment of early-stage disease, while also pushing the boundaries of science to improve outcomes in the resistant and advanced settings. By defining new therapeutic targets and investigating innovative approaches, the Company aims to match medicines to the patients who can benefit most.

The Company's comprehensive portfolio includes leading lung cancer medicines and the next wave of innovations, including tremelimumab and gefitinib; durvalumab and tremelimumab; fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki and datopotamab deruxtecan in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo; savolitinib in collaboration with HUTCHMED; as well as a pipeline of potential new medicines and combinations across diverse mechanisms of action.

AstraZeneca is a founding member of the Lung Ambition Alliance, a global coalition working to accelerate innovation and deliver meaningful improvements for people with lung cancer, including and beyond treatment.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company’s focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter %40AstraZenecaUS.

