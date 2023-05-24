Viant Appoints New VP of Investor Relations, Ben Avenia-Tapper

43 minutes ago
Viant+Technology+Inc.(NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising technology company, today announced that it has named Ben Avenia-Tapper as its Vice President of Investor Relations. In this role, Avenia-Tapper is responsible for leading Viant’s investor relations strategy as well as overseeing Viant’s relationships with its shareholders and financial community. He will report to Viant's Chief Financial Officer, Larry Madden.

We’re excited to bring on a strategic leader like Ben to deepen our relationships within the investor community, accelerate our capabilities and align with our long-term business objectives,said Larry Madden, Chief Financial Officer, Viant. “Ben’s expertise in investor relations and experience maintaining effective and consistent communications with the financial community will be instrumental as Viant continues to grow its investor and industry relationships.”

Avenia-Tapper brings almost two decades of experience in investor relations and corporate finance spanning several industries including technology, CPG, retail and gaming. Most recently, Ben served as head of Investor Relations at Funko where he built out the internal IR function for the high-growth consumer brand. Prior to Funko, Avenia-Tapper held leadership roles in the software sector with both Synopsys and Symantec, and in retail as a Senior Financial Analyst for Amazon. He holds a Master of Business Administration from UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wesleyan University.

“I am honored to be joining Viant, an industry-leading advertising technology company that offers differentiated solutions at such a pivotal time for the advertising and media industries,” said Ben Avenia-Tapper, Vice President, Investor Relations, Viant. “I look forward to being a resource for investors and to working with the leadership team to communicate Viant’s strategic vision, financial performance, and achievements.”

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In the past year, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned a Great Place to Work® certification, became a founding member of Ad Net Zero, and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

