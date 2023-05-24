TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") ( TSX:EFL, Financial); (OTCQB:EFLVF), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today provided an update on its proprietary solid state lithium metal battery technology at its Electrovaya Labs division.

Progress is ongoing in several areas:

Multi-layer pouch cells have been developed, and they are amenable for scale up.

A critical materials technology is the ionic conducting ceramic material. Electrovaya has initiated a program to synthesize the ceramic ionic conductor. A number of different synthesis routes are being developed, and the pouch cells are being fabricated using the Electrovaya-produced ceramic ion conducting material.

The cell design is essentially anode-less. This allows higher volumetric energy density and lower cost.

The cells have undergone very high charge and discharge-rates, and the pouch cells are amenable to such high rates.

Design work on the production line is underway, and a prototype line is expected to be in place later in 2023.

The target of this project is to double, if not triple, the volumetric energy density of the cell compared to a conventional lithium ion cell technology.

"Electrovaya's solid state battery is designed for applications such as passenger vehicles and aircraft that require very high energy density performance. With its high energy density, we believe that it has the potential to become a preferred low-cost battery for these and other applications," said Dr. Raj DasGupta, CEO of Electrovaya. "This solid state battery is complementary to Electrovaya's Infinity battery platform, which has leading performance for cycle life and safety and is ideal for heavy duty, mission critical applications including electric forklifts, buses, trucks, energy storage."

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. ( TSX:EFL, Financial)(OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications.Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York State for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com .

