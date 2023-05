TORONTO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) ( DGNMF), a generative AI healthcare solutions company, is pleased to announce that its OTCQB-listed common shares under the symbol “DGNMF” are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. DTC Eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of DiagnaMed’s common shares in the United States. The Company's shares began trading on the OTCQB on April 11, 2023.



“Following our recent listing on the OTCQB Venture Market, we are pleased to have received DTC eligibility, as it will increase accessibility, liquidity and visibility of our common shares in the US public markets,” said Fabio Chianelli, Chairman of the Company.



The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements. Being DTC eligible is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares on the OTCQB.

The OTCQB is a market for established companies, both from the U.S. and other countries, that meet high financial standards, and provide timely news and disclosure to investors.



Investors or other interested parties in the U.S. can obtain real-time quotes for DiagnaMed, as well as access the Company's most current news and information at www.otcmarkets.com.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) ( DGNMF), a generative AI healthcare solutions company, is focused on the development and commercialization of CERVAI™, a proprietary brain health AI platform, and Health GenAI, a suite of generative AI SaaS products for the healthcare market. Learn more at DiagnaMed.com.

For more information about DiagnaMed, please contact:



Fabio Chianelli

Chairman of the Board

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

Tel: 416-800-2684

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.diagnamed.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in DiagnaMed's final prospectus dated October 26, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.