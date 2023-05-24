Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global leader in technology e-commerce, today announced its PC Builder shopping tool reached a milestone for results after ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) was implemented. Since launching the open beta phase in late March with ChatGPT newly integrated in both the desktop and mobile websites, over 200,000 user prompts were received by the tool to generate desktop PC build options.

Newegg's PC Builder tool powered by ChatGPT helps users build their desired desktop PC system with customized component recommendations. (credit: Newegg)

Recently added as part of the current beta, the interactive shopping experience now displays a new user interface (UI) for customer prompt results with up to three comprehensive build lists comprised of compatible PC components, accompanied by thumbnails and prices for each component. This enhanced UI helps customers better understand the AI-recommended components, catering to the diverse needs of gamers, content creators and professionals.

Newegg also included a feature that allows users to approve or refresh individual components or the entire AI-generated build list if they are not satisfied, ensuring an ever-evolving range of customization and providing feedback to help the AI learn. The tool also enables users to review their history of submitted prompts. Once satisfied, customers can add their desired build list to their cart.

Using AI and the new customization features simplifies the process of shopping for compatible parts for a PC build so users are able to more easily build a PC that precisely suits their unique gaming or productivity needs. The new AI implementation, customization and interactive features are designed to make DIY PC building more intuitive and accessible to a wider audience.

“The overwhelmingly strong customer response to our PC Builder open beta with ChatGPT integrated shows customers’ enthusiasm for using AI features when shopping online. Among the various ways AI will change how we live, it should make a fundamental shift in how we shop,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand Marketing for Newegg. “Implementing AI early into our platforms was a priority because we want our customers to take advantage of new, innovative e-commerce technologies. We are excited to leverage this groundbreaking technology, not only for PC Builder but throughout all our shopping platforms, to improve the customer experience.”

Combo Up Savings

In addition to the ChatGPT integration in PC Builder, Newegg introduced Combo Up Savings, a feature that offers bundled savings. The new feature, which is integrated into PC Builder and general product category browsing, offers bigger discounts when items are purchased together, simplifying the shopping journey and maximizing savings.

While compiling PC components through PC Builder, customers can now search for compatible components that are also eligible for combo savings when bundled with components they have already selected. Since each custom PC is usually comprised of at least eight components, customers should expect to find multiple compatible bundle offers when choosing parts for their computer.

Combo offers give customers confidence knowing they have leveraged better pricing options while also securing compatible parts, resulting in higher customer satisfaction.

AI integration and Combo Up Savings are just two of numerous innovative projects that Newegg’s tech team expects to deploy in 2023.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

