San Bernardino County in California adopts Axon's digital evidence management system designed specifically for prosecutors and criminal defense lawyers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office signed a 10-year contract for Axon Justice Premier to manage their digital evidence.

Axon Justice Premier empowers prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys to easily manage various forms of digital evidence, including body-worn, in-car, interview room and CCTV video, photographs, audio, documents and more. Built to optimize discovery, Axon Justice Premier allows attorneys to manage cases more efficiently and collaboratively.

"As one of the largest counties in California, we ingest a high volume of digital evidence each day. The amount of digital evidence that exists in each case continues to increase while staffing to ingest and review these new materials have not." says Michael Fermin, Chief Assistant District Attorney for the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office. "Axon Justice Premier allows us to further optimize discovery workflows and remove the tedious administrative work in acquiring and managing evidence, meaning our office can take swifter action in the pursuit of justice."

The proliferation of case volume and the amount of data per case is ever-increasing, creating mounting workloads for attorneys and defenders. Axon Justice Premier was built with input from justice professionals to speed discovery and streamline case building and management. The Axon platform also connects legal professionals to the largest network of public safety agencies, making data gathering and sharing easy.

"We are excited to partner with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office to leverage the power of Axon Justice Premier," says Brian Glaister, Director of Product and General Manager for Axon Justice. "Premier allows prosecutors, defense lawyers, and their staff to spend less time on clerical duties and more time focused on their actual cases and build a more efficient and equitable justice system."

Axon Justice Premier is the latest software solution in the Axon Justice suite, a network of interconnected systems designed to simplify evidence-sharing workflow from law enforcement to prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys all the way to the courts. To learn more about Axon Justice Premier, visit: https://www.axon.com/solutions/justice

About Axon

Axon is a technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, the Delta Logo, Axon Justice and Protect Life are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

