STL accelerates America's broadband rollouts through strong partnerships

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., May 17, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company today shared its progress and achievements in one of its largest markets - the US, along with the company's annual results for FY23. In the US, the company ably supported the region's broadband ambitions and closed the financial year with deep engagements with top service providers.

STL_FY23.jpg

Last fiscal, the company set out to build a manufacturing base in the US and started commercial operations in its greenfield optical fiber cable facility in South Carolina. This facility produces high-end, specialty optical solutions like light-weight, crush-resistant, high fiber density and compact cables, using the highest sustainability standards.

STL's ability to supply high quality, Made-in-America optical fiber cables in shorter than market lead times has led the company to partner with multiple leading regional and national service providers. With STL's optical offerings, these service providers will connect more than ~3 Mn households across the country.

Speaking on STL's progress in the region, Paul Atkinson, CEO - Optical Networking Business, STL, said: "Ahead of the BEAD state fund allocations expected on 30th June 2023, service providers are gearing up for action. We believe that fast availability and reliable supply of high quality solutions designed for the American context, are critical factors for BEAD's success. STL, with its local manufacturing and talent, along with its global footprint across 4 continents and 100 countries is very well positioned to meet the needs of the market. We are very excited about this journey of connecting the unconnected in the US."

At an overall company level, STL reported record revenues of USD 863 Mn, growing 27% over the previous year along with an impressive 29% and 51% growth in EBITDA and PAT respectively.* Last year, STL had shared its strategic intent to drive focused growth which it followed through this year, with solid execution of the outlined priorities, resulting in a financially robust business. This is reflected in the company's full year and sequential quarter-on-quarter performance.

STL - Financial highlights:

Financials*

USD Million

FY 22

FY 23

Growth

Revenue

677

863

27 %

EBITDA

90

116

29 %

PAT

20

30

51 %

*all financials are from continued operations

Commenting on the company's annual performance, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL said, "Last year we sharpened our focus and set out on the path to be among the world top 3 companies in the Optical business. I am delighted to see our focused strategy yield strong results for the company. The Industry continues to show significant long-term growth and we are excited about co-creating meaningful solutions with our customers. We believe that, going forward, our strong leadership, customer focus, technology innovation, and sustainability will be the cornerstones of our success."

At the beginning of the new financial year, STL also announced its foray into the multi trillion dollar IT services industry. This was achieved through the formation of STL Digital, which is focused on engineering digital experiences for customers across verticals including telecom, technology, manufacturing and healthcare. STL Digital is led by Raman Venkatraman, who is an industry leader with nearly 30 years of global experience. The business unit has acquired 18 global customers with an order book of ~USD 81 Mn and is creating a differentiation through its focus on talent and agility.

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079200/STL_FY23.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO03121&sd=2023-05-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stl-accelerates-americas-broadband-rollouts-through-strong-partnerships-301827238.html

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO03121&Transmission_Id=202305170752PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO03121&DateId=20230517
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.