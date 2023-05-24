Westrock+Coffee+Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee,” or the "Company”), a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries, announced today the Company will be unveiling new innovative beverage solutions in this year’s National Restaurant Association Show, the premier restaurant and foodservice industry trade show held in Chicago’s McCormick Center on May 20-23.

Westrock Coffee, the “brand behind the brands” to many of the country’s leading restaurants, will showcase the company’s expansive suite of pioneering beverage offerings, including cold coffee solutions and the launch of its new Energy Refresher platform with unsweetened and sweetened varieties.

Designed to serve explosive demand for the full spectrum of energy beverages, Energy Refreshers will offer green-tea based solutions that include taurine, ginseng, B-vitamins, and 100 milligrams of caffeine per 8 ounce serving. Available in unsweetened and sweetened formats, the Energy Refresher platform will cover a range of uses, such as a buildable base ingredient for creative beverage innovations.

“We are excited to highlight our new Energy Refresher platform along with a variety of our other innovative beverage solutions,” said Kyle Newkirk, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Innovation at Westrock Coffee. “The National Restaurant Association Show is a great event, and we are eager to demonstrate Westrock’s global capabilities and scale of our portfolio. Our innovative coffee, tea, and extracts beverage solutions will be on display, and we encourage all attendees to visit our booth to see for themselves how we can grow their sales and meet the rapidly expanding demand for ready-to-drink, cold coffee, and energy drink beverages.”

Westrock Coffee will host the following demonstrations at its booth. Attendees can also visit resturantshow.westrockcoffee.com for all show information.

Saturday, May 20, at 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Demonstrations will highlight the best options for creating cold coffee using traditional hot brewed coffee over ice, from coffee concentrate, and through a tap system.

Sunday, May 21, at 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Demonstration will showcase how to make cold coffee in-store using traditional hot brewed coffee and coffee concentrate solutions. These concentrates can be made from cold or hot brewed coffee and are easily executed through pour-and-dilute and bottle with pump options that are diluted with water or milk and served over ice.

Monday, May 22, at 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM CT

Demonstration will reveal how best to execute cold coffee through traditional coffee grounds and concentrates, including dispensing pour and dilute options through a tap system. This presentation will also feature Westrock Coffee’s cold coffee concentrate dispensed with or without nitro infused options through a tap.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit WestrockCoffee.com.

