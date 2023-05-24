U.S. Bank announced today that veteran wealth management leader Scott Ford is its new president of Wealth Management. Beginning June 1, Ford will lead all of U.S. Bank’s wealth businesses, including Affluent Wealth Management, Private Wealth Management and Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank. He will also oversee U.S. Bancorp Investments (USBI).

These businesses represent more than 3,200 professionals who work with clients across the United States to provide products and services like wealth planning, investment management, trust and estate services and wealth management banking through U.S. Bank, and financial planning, investment, insurance and brokerage services through U.S. Bancorp Investments.

Previously, Ford led U.S. Bank’s Affluent Wealth Management business – a team of more than 1,400 bankers and U.S. Bancorp Investments financial advisors. Prior to joining U.S. Bank in 2021, Ford served as a regional director, Wealth Management at JPMorgan Chase, overseeing their largest wealth region, New York.

“Scott is an effective leader with a passion for building teams and putting clients at the center of everything he does,” said Gunjan Kedia, Vice Chair, U.S. Bank Wealth Management and Investment Services. “Now more than ever, providing the right advice at the right time is essential to help people achieve better financial outcomes. Core to our U.S. Bank offering is our commitment to helping clients achieve their desired financial outcome, and I am so excited we have named Scott Ford to lead this vision for the company. He has expanded the advisor and banker teams over the last two years, and he has spearheaded our efforts to meet the needs of Black investors and to contribute to discussions on this important topic in public forums. With nearly 25 years of industry experience and an impeccable financial acumen, Scott is respected by his peers, his partners, and his teams.”

Ford is succeeding Mark Jordahl as president of Wealth Management. Jordahl has been with U.S. Bank since 2001 and has been instrumental in modernizing and expanding the bank’s wealth management business. Under his leadership, U.S. Bank launched a digital investing platform, upscaled its client base, ventured into new markets and increased diversity in the workforce. Jordahl will retire this summer.

“Mark has been a tremendous advocate of the wealth business and a key ambassador of our brand,” Kedia said. “His investing expertise, coupled with his fundamental desire to do what is best for our clients and our people, is a winning combination that not only drove growth but did it the right way. We thank him for his leadership, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

