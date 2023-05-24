SOMERSET, N.J., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its sponsorship and attendance at the PrecisionMed Exhibition and Summit 2023. The event is scheduled to take place from May 23-24, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, drawing healthcare professionals from across the Middle East and North Africa.



As part of its expansion into the Middle East, CareCloud has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining its Trade Name Certificate from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Economic Department. It officially registers CareCloud's name with the UAE for its intended business activities, bringing the Company one step closer to acquiring its trade license, which will enable it to operate in the UAE. Anticipated to be received in the following weeks, potentially by June, the trade license represents CareCloud's commitment to establishing a robust presence in the UAE and capitalizing on the region's burgeoning healthcare opportunities.

For more than two decades, CareCloud has revolutionized the way medical practices operate, making it easier for physicians and healthcare providers to focus on patient care. Leveraging the cost-effectiveness of an educated offshore labor market, CareCloud delivers comprehensive technology-enabled solutions to healthcare organizations of all sizes, encompassing a wide range of specialties.

The PrecisionMed Expo provides an exceptional platform for CareCloud to showcase its latest healthcare technology solutions and enhance brand exposure across the Gulf Corporation Council countries. With a reported 81% of visitors actively seeking new products and 88% expressing interest in meeting suppliers, this event presents invaluable opportunities for CareCloud to cultivate partnerships and foster business growth.

Commenting on the significance of participating in the PrecisionMed Expo 2023, CareCloud President and Chief Executive Officer Hadi Chaudhry said, "As we pursue emerging growth opportunities in the Middle East, our participation in this event is a tremendous opportunity for CareCloud. The imminent plan of the UAE government to mandate electronic health record adoption signifies substantial market potential. We have made remarkable progress in establishing our presence in the country, actively pursuing certification and planning an exciting groundbreaking event at the expo.

“With our extensive experience in EHR, professional services, and technology-enabled revenue cycle management spanning over two decades, coupled with our reputable status as a publicly-traded company in the U.S., we are positioned for success in this region. Furthermore, our cultural familiarity with the Middle East and our cost-effective operations make us an attractive partner for this emerging market. We eagerly anticipate sharing updates on our progress and embracing the meaningful opportunities that lie ahead."

CareCloud's cutting-edge technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions redefine the next generation of healthcare technology solutions. For further information about CareCloud and its transformative solutions, please visit carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

