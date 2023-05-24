Radisson Hotel Group selects Nuvei as its preferred payments partner

International hospitality operator upgrades its online payments capabilities in support of new digitalization strategy

MONTREAL and BRUSSELS, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has been selected to provide payments services to Radisson Hotel Group, an international hospitality operator with nine distinctive hotel brands and more than 1,100 hotels in operation and under development in EMEA & APAC.

Radisson Hotel Group is leveraging Nuvei’s global reach and extensive local networks to enhance its international online payments offering. The hospitality operator is also utilizing Nuvei’s expansive connection to over 600 local and alternative payment methods, accessible through a single integration, to enable its customers across the globe to make payments seamlessly using the methods they prefer.

This announcement is the latest from Nuvei as it continues to accelerate growth for international businesses in the travel and hospitality sectors. Leading brands and operators, including Virgin Atlantic, Air Transat, Westjet, Scott Dunn, LastMinute.com, Sabre and Selina Hospitality have recently announced that they have partnered with Nuvei as a preferred payments partner.

Philippe de Roose, SVP Tax & Treasury Radisson Hotel Group commented on the announcement: “At Radisson Hotel Group, we have taken steps to upgrade our digital experience and operations, beginning with the launch of our EMMA - Integrated Hospitality Technology Platform in 2018. Evolving our online payments capabilities is the next critical step on our journey. We needed a payments partner that could share our vision for the future of digital hospitality management and were impressed by Nuvei’s innovative approach to providing payments services to meet our specific needs, as well as the human-centric support and delivery teams to drive change.”

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, commented: “We’re excited to be partnering with another premier global operator in the hospitality industry. Radisson Hotel Group has a strong brand reputation for excellence which we are proud to be supporting during the booking process, an incredibly important touchpoint for any business with its customers. For an international operator like Radisson Hotel Group, with properties in multiple continents and customers all over the world, our global reach and agile technology drives success both locally and globally to accelerate growth.”

About Nuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

