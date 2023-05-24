Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences in May and June.

Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, and David Fallon, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen’s 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Mr. Albertazzi and Mr. Fallon will also present at Deutsche Bank's 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern time.

Live webcasts of the events and any related presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. Recordings of the events will be available for 30 days following the webcast at investors.vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

